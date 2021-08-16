Barcelona's president says club's debt now at $1.6 billion

Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, painted a grim picture of the club’s financial plight at a press conference on Monday, revealing the true scale of mounting debt while urging senior players to accept further salary reductions.Laporta blamed the “lies” of his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu, for the club’s “very worrying” and “dramatic” situation and claimed Barcelona currently has a “negative net worth of €451m” (£384m) and a debt that stands at £1.15bn.Even after Barcelona resigned itself to Lionel Messi’s departure, its current expense on players’ salaries still exceeds its entire income and the club was only able to register new signings...