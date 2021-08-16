Cancel
Barcelona's president says club's debt now at $1.6 billion

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s president presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation on Monday, saying its debt had risen to 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion). Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for the club’s “dramatic” situation that ultimately led to Lionel Messi’s departure. Laporta accused Bartomeu of countless “lies” and said he and his board of directors must be held accountable.

