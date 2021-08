The trade deadline has come and gone, and there are many new faces in new places. With that in the rearview mirror, it’s time to make the playoff push. The highlight of the deadline was the Dodgers' acquisition of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. I was at Dodger Stadium this past week when Scherzer made his Dodgers debut against the Astros. He was dominant, and it was really cool to be in the stadium that night.