Behind Viral Videos

TikTok's masked vigilante takes a stand against online bullying

By Paula Jones
wbrz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA masked vigilante called the Great Londini is taking action against online bullies and he's gaining an increasing amount of fans in the process. A recent BBC News report shed light on the group represented by the masked man. The vigilante also refers to himself as 'Leo,' but this is...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 6

Houdini
#A Vigilante#Bullying#Online Harassment#Bbc News
Meet the Great Londini: The masked vigilante trying to clear up TikTok

The masked vigilante has often been confined to films like Batman and Spiderman, where caped crusaders hide their identities in order to fight the good fight and clear up the streets. In real life, the mask has also been adopted by hacktivist group Anonymous, who specialise in hacking governments or other prominent bodies. And now, the mask has made the jump to TikTok, where activist group The Great Londini seeks to fight online bullying and harassment.
Indy100

Masked vigilante on TikTok uncovers identities of social media trolls

A vigilante group have taken to TikTok to uncover the true identities of social media trolls – in just seven to eight clicks. Known as the Great Londini, the group describes itself as ‘a collective of white hat ethical hackers aimed at ending cyberbullying.’ According to their website, members of the group are ‘the top CEH (Certified Ethical Hackers) and cybersecurity experts in the world.’
A masked vigilante on TikTok is revealing the identities of trolls on the platform, claiming to be able to find someone’s real identity in 7 to 8 clicks

Calling themselves the “Great Londini,” a group of masked vigilantes are trawling TikTok to hunt down cyberbullies. The TikTok group claims to be able to find out someone’s real identity within eight clicks. TikTok, however, has suspended and deleted several of the group’s accounts. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...

