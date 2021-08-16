Council member Cheh: Mistakes and missed deadlines plague Hearst Park and Pool project
Last Tuesday, Popville posted a reader’s video of new turf being removed from a Hearst Park playing field. And it wasn’t for the first time. In a scathing constituent update on Friday, Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh wrote: “As executed, this project has been marked by one failure after another: the repeated removal of the sod, every schedule has been inaccurate, every deadline missed.”www.foresthillsconnection.com
Comments / 0