Council member Cheh: Mistakes and missed deadlines plague Hearst Park and Pool project

foresthillsconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Tuesday, Popville posted a reader’s video of new turf being removed from a Hearst Park playing field. And it wasn’t for the first time. In a scathing constituent update on Friday, Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh wrote: “As executed, this project has been marked by one failure after another: the repeated removal of the sod, every schedule has been inaccurate, every deadline missed.”

