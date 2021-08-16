Council member Cheh: Mistakes and missed deadlines plague Hearst Park and Pool project

The first order of business at the August 11 city council meeting was bathrooms at the park. Councilwoman Gloria Claussen brought to the council an incident that happened at the last softball tournament. Since there are no bathrooms open during softball tournaments, guests have been using the legion field dugouts and the church bushes to do their business. … to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Bennett County Booster II in Martin, S.D., participating retailers or online at https://bennettcountyboostersd.com/subscriptions.