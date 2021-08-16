Cancel
Built to Dance Like Never Before

By Kate Dario
Cover picture for the articleFrom the perspective of Abby Bender, founder and director of Built on Stilts, the Island’s annual dance and performance festival, there is one simple reason we dance. “It’s to celebrate being alive,” she said. The festival marks 25 years this summer as it returned to Union Chapel for three nights...

