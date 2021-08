Digesting the Digest: Reverse-engineering my Medium Interests with Topic Modeling (Part 1) I’ll be honest. I am obsessed with the way in which Medium’s recommender system oftentimes knows me better than I know myself. Their suggested reads are so enticing that I wish I could wake up each morning and devour 10–11 articles that are perfectly in line with my interests. That said, life gets in the way. As embarrassing as it is to admit, I barely have time to brush my teeth and put on a work blouse before it is time to get to work (from home). Usually what happens is I leave these digest emails marked as unread until it is time to clean out my inbox, at which point I add some of the most interesting-sounding ones to my Medium Reading List.