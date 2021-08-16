Cancel
Environment

Higher rain chances should continue through at least Wednesday.

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 5 days ago

Good morning everyone. Today, I'm tracking morning temperatures to be in the upper-60s, with highs this afternoon in the upper-80s.

We should see more sunshine this morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. I'll continue tracking more scattered pop-up storms forming out west in the early to mid-afternoon before they slowly move east across the area through sunset tonight.

During that time, we could see more small hail, gusty winds, and flooding concerns around any of the stronger storms with severe weather chances in parts of SE New Mexico. Where we could see larger hail and damaging winds through tonight.

Tomorrow, I'm tracking morning temperatures in the upper-60s and warm into the lower-80s that afternoon. Throughout the day, I'll look for more scattered showers/storm chances across the area. Right now, I'm not expecting much severity, but we still could have more flooding concerns.

These daily rain chances should continue the rest of this week, but they'll decrease each afternoon as well, as temps continue to warm back up. Until we reach back into the lower-90s by this weekend.

Odessa and Midland local news

