Skill-based matchmaking is one of the cornerstones of competitive multiplayer games. While still in beta, a title like Splitgate would no doubt benefit from having it. One could even make the argument that skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) is mandatory to the success of a game like Splitgate, Warzone, or any other that pits players against each other. This system allows for players to keep within their own skill level and play without running the risk of frustration due to an unfair skill gap. Not only does this increase player longevity, but also greatly impacts player satisfaction. Nobody wants to play a game where they get bullied right out of spawn.