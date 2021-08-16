Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Bayer’s Approach to Modelling and Loading Data at Scale

Cover picture for the articleBack in April we hosted an online conference for our community, Orbit 2021, and in listening to Henning Kuich, Dan Plischke, and Joren Retel from Bayer Pharmaceuticals, the community got a glimpse into how a team within Bayer Pharmaceuticals uses TypeDB to accelerate their drug discovery pipelines. Objective. The team...

#Data Model#Big Data#Data Management#Bayer Pharmaceuticals#Typedb#Biograkn Covid
AgricultureNature.com

Publisher Correction: Scale-up approach for supercritical fluid extraction with ethanol–water modified carbon dioxide on Phyllanthus niruri for safe enriched herbal extracts

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95222-0, published online 4 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section. “The authors would like to thank the Ministry of Agriculture, Malaysia (NKEA Research Grant Scheme, NH1113P008-2) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (ETP-2013-062 and GUP-2016-053) for the financial support.”
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

How to Build Data Engineering Pipelines at Scale

You are at a beach and see lots of shells around you. Let’s use this to learn ETL / ELT, Spark and Airflow. Imagine you are at a beach and you are hanging out and seeing all the waves come and go and all the shells on the beach. And you get an idea. How about you collect these shells and make necklaces to sell?
Sciencearxiv.org

Thin-Shell Approach for Modeling Superconducting Tapes in the $H$-$ϕ$ Finite-Element Formulation

This paper presents a novel finite-element approach for the electromagnetic modeling of superconducting coated conductors. We combine a thin-shell (TS) method to the $H$-$\phi$ formulation to avoid the meshing difficulties related to the high aspect ratio of these conductors and reduce the computational burden in simulations. The interface boundary conditions in the TS method are defined using an auxiliary 1-D \textcolor{black}{finite-element} (FE) discretization of $N$ elements along the thinnest dimension of the conductor. This procedure permits the approximation of the superconductor's nonlinearities inside the TS in a time-transient analysis. Four application examples of increasing complexity are discussed: (i) single coated conductor, (ii) two closely packed conductors carrying anti-parallel currents, (iii) a stack of twenty superconducting tapes and a (iv) full representation of a HTS tape comprising a stack of thin films. In all these examples, the \textcolor{black}{profiles} of both the tangential and normal components of the magnetic field show good agreement with a reference solution obtained with standard \textcolor{black}{$2$-D} $H$-$\phi$ formulation. Results are also compared with the widely used $T$-$A$ formulation. This formulation is shown to be dual to the TS model with a single FE ($N=1$) in the auxiliary 1-D systems. The increase of $N$ in the TS model is shown to be advantageous at small inter-tape separation and low transport current since it allows the tangential components of the magnetic field to penetrate the thin region. The reduction in computational cost without compromising accuracy makes the proposed model promising for the simulation of large-scale superconducting applications.
ComputersCIO

A unified approach to data governance

As more data migrates to the cloud, driven by the cloud’s near-infinite scale and horsepower, it’s imperative that enterprise data governance models evolve in step. IT and business leaders need up-to-date policies to protect data as it moves back and forth among different repositories and to accommodate changing privacy and data security regulations about where data can be stored.
Economydataversity.net

A New Approach to Integrate Metadata and Ease Daily Data Operations

Click to learn more about author Tejasvi Addagada. With the ever-increasing variety of tool stacks, managing data has become more complex. The tool-stack needs to be managed along with the data that is either stored or processed by them. As we manage this disparate data actively, self-service business intelligence is possible. Further, this ideal state of management is possible by curating the metadata from all these tools and databases and managing them in a catalog. Most organizations shy away from managing metadata, as it can be cumbersome to maintain the required coverage from all platforms and keep it current. Further metadata is required to govern data.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Data-centric vs. Model-centric AI? The Answer is Clear

There’s something wrong with the current approach to AI. But there’s a solution. Oftentimes in notebooks and learning materials, you’ll find more than a handful of ways to improve the accuracy of machine learning models by parameter optimization. That can only get you so far. Data is everything in modern-day...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Generalizable Model-and-Data Driven Approach for Open-Set RFF Authentication

Radio-frequency fingerprints~(RFFs) are promising solutions for realizing low-cost physical layer authentication. Machine learning-based methods have been proposed for RFF extraction and discrimination. However, most existing methods are designed for the closed-set scenario where the set of devices is remains unchanged. These methods can not be generalized to the RFF discrimination of unknown devices. To enable the discrimination of RFF from both known and unknown devices, we propose a new end-to-end deep learning framework for extracting RFFs from raw received signals. The proposed framework comprises a novel preprocessing module, called neural synchronization~(NS), which incorporates the data-driven learning with signal processing priors as an inductive bias from communication-model based processing. Compared to traditional carrier synchronization techniques, which are static, this module estimates offsets by two learnable deep neural networks jointly trained by the RFF extractor. Additionally, a hypersphere representation is proposed to further improve the discrimination of RFF. Theoretical analysis shows that such a data-and-model framework can better optimize the mutual information between device identity and the RFF, which naturally leads to better performance. Experimental results verify that the proposed RFF significantly outperforms purely data-driven DNN-design and existing handcrafted RFF methods in terms of both discrimination and network generalizability.
Constructionthemreport.com

Remodeling Industry’s Shifts in Specialization, Scale

The home remodeling industry is one of the most fragmented in our economy, according to an article in Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies blog, which examines whether that could be changing. Taking a look at a couple of research projects on the sector, Senior Research Fellow and Economist Kermit Baker deduces that as the remodeling industry expands, so does contractor specialization and scale.
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

A flexible approach to data management

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Nicholas Speece, chief federal technologist at Snowflake, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how Snowflake is using the Data Cloud to destroy static, inflexible approaches to data management.
ScienceNature.com

An improved calibration and uncertainty analysis approach using a multicriteria sequential algorithm for hydrological modeling

Hydrological models are widely used as simplified, conceptual, mathematical representatives for water resource management. The performance of hydrological modeling is usually challenged by model calibration and uncertainty analysis during modeling exercises. In this study, a multicriteria sequential calibration and uncertainty analysis (MS-CUA) method was proposed to improve the efficiency and performance of hydrological modeling with high reliability. To evaluate the performance and feasibility of the proposed method, two case studies were conducted in comparison with two other methods, sequential uncertainty fitting algorithm (SUFI-2) and generalized likelihood uncertainty estimation (GLUE). The results indicated that the MS-CUA method could quickly locate the highest posterior density regions to improve computational efficiency. The developed method also provided better-calibrated results (e.g., the higher NSE value of 0.91, 0.97, and 0.74) and more balanced uncertainty analysis results (e.g., the largest P/R ratio values of 1.23, 2.15, and 1.00) comparing with other traditional methods for both case studies.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Bank Customers Are More Trusting When FIs Use 'Zero Data' Approach

Whether it’s consumers getting comfortable with a new payments experience or a large financial institution (FI) getting comfortable sharing data with FinTechs, there’s one constant that needs to be in place to make it all happen; trusted infrastructure. Those pipes — connecting old rails with new, leveraging application programming interfaces...
Industrylawnandlandscape.com

Bayer’s NOW Solutions program now available

CARY, N.C. – The Turf and Ornamentals business of Bayer has opened its NOW Solutions program until Sept. 30. This year’s NOW Solutions program from Bayer offers lawn care operators four ways to save, including volume discounts, select product rebates, tier rebates and pairing rebates on the essential products they need.
Marketsirmagazine.com

Understanding how ESG investing can influence financiers’ approaches to web data

It’s often said that knowledge is power, and this is especially true in the financial sector. More and more, this knowledge is being delivered through data, but not data as we previously knew it. Gone are the days of lengthy quarterly or annual reports defining strategy. In today’s world, alternative or external data collection is growing in popularity as financiers realize that it can offer invaluable insights into potential investments and organizations. By analyzing publicly available information from the internet, they can make better, more informed decisions, whether relating to present or future strategy decisions.
Computerschannele2e.com

Data Protection is Security: Adopt This Approach to Protect Your MSP

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.
Healthajmc.com

Approaching NAFLD Management With a Multidisciplinary Clinic Model

Multidisciplinary care is an ideal way to management non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) because it is a complex disease associated with numerous comorbidities and necessitating lifestyle changes. The complexity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NALFD), associated with metabolic disease, cardiac and diabetic complications, and lifestyle factors, makes it ideal for...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Augmentation Compilation with Python and OpenCV

Data augmentation is a technique to increase the diversity of dataset without an effort to collect any more real data but still help improve your model accuracy and prevent the model from overfitting. In this post, you will learn to implement the most popular and efficient data augmentation procedures for object detection task using Python and OpenCV.
EconomyThe Drum

How can you scale first-party data to achieve business goals?

Building a data-centric organization and investing in the tools and talent required to improve customer marketing and engagement must also be accompanied by a focus on scale and consistency. The Forrester study of business decision-makers across APAC and EMEA, commissioned by Eyeota, found that 50 percent said their organization cannot...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Data Monitoring and Observability Benchmark for Mid-Market Companies

Top 5 observability tools for the modern data stack. Modern organizations are producing, collecting, processing data more than ever before. An IDG survey of data professionals reveals that data volumes are growing at an average rate of 63% per month. As data proliferates in businesses, the technologies we use to move this data around have become more intricate and complex, to the point that we completely loose visibility on how data is processed. As a result, mistakes accumulate as data is moved around, and we end up with crap, unusable data. Thankfully, observability tools have flourished in the past few years, helping companies regain control over data processing. Today, we attempt to understand the concept of Data Observability, and to untangle the vibrant ecosystem of observability tools.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Choose the Best ML Model Based On Visualizations

Comparing different machine learning models is a difficult task because we need to create different models, fit them and then evaluate them. Writing 100’s of lines of code and then evaluating using different visualizations can be a time taking process. What if I tell you that you can save all...

