Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Centerfield” by John Fogerty

By Jim Beviglia
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2AsD_0bSyKZ2D00

On September 29, 1954, in Game 1 of that year’s World Series, New York Giants centerfielder Willie Mays sprinted back on a deep fly ball by Cleveland Indians hitter Vic Wertz and made a blind, over-the-shoulder basket catch. In one motion, he wheeled and threw the ball back in the infield to prevent any of the runners on base from advancing. It’s widely regarded as being among the greatest defensive plays in baseball history and the essence of what makes the center field position such a special one in the sport.

John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” can be considered the aural equivalent of Mays’ catch, as it captures the same sense of drama and wonder found in that play, in that position, and in the sport of baseball as a whole. Released in 1985 as the title track to Fogerty’s most successful solo album, the song has transcended its status as a minor hit single (reaching only #44) to become part of the firmament of the game it celebrated.

Interestingly enough, Fogerty already had Centerfield in mind as an album title before he wrote the song, as he felt the position represented his intent to return to the music spotlight after nearly a decade away. But then he decided a song with that title would be apropos as well. He came up with a guitar riff that evokes the exuberance of a mad dash around third through the coach’s stop sign to beat the throw home. Adding some rally-inspiring handclaps to the mix was just the right touch.

When it came to the lyrics, Fogerty’s status as a longtime baseball fan helped him deliver authenticity. “It was this mythical place,” he told ESPN in 2010. “Centerfield was the place where all the greats played. I had long decided that the right fielder, which was probably me growing up— if they had nine kids and No. 1 was the best player, then-No. 9 was in right field. But the centerfielder was always the best fielder on the team. He was the power hitter and fast and could handle everything. If you think about all the center fielders who’ve played the game, they’ve normally been the best players, too. DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays.”

Since “Centerfield” definitely possesses a Chuck Berry rhythmic flair, it made sense that Fogerty would reference Berry’s “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man” in the first verse. Meanwhile, baseball fans quickly picked up his other lyrical references: The “Mudville Nine” nods to the famous poem “Casey At The Bat”; “Don’t say it ain’t so” calls to mind the Shoeless Joe Jackson legend; “It’s a gone/And you can tell that one goodbye” suggests home run calls from announcers throughout the years.

But while “Centerfield” is clearly an ode to the national pastime, Fogerty also managed to touch on his own situation at the time as well. The refrain’s exhortation of “Put me in, Coach/I’m ready to play” sounds like the plea of every benchwarmer in the game’s history, from Little to Big Leagues. But it also captured Fogerty’s own desire to once again take up the mantle as one of rock and roll’s leading creative lights after shunning it for such a long time previous to the record.

In 2010, the Baseball Hall of Fame gave “Centerfield” the ultimate stamp of approval by enshrining the song, and its creator, in the Cooperstown, New York institution. Just like one of the legends he name-drops in the song would do after a big hit or great defensive play, John Fogerty had the chance to tip his figurative cap to the crowd. What better reward for writing and performing the song that effortlessly sums up the charms of the national pastime with such grace and affection.

Comments / 2

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

370
Followers
937
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Cleveland Indians#Giants#Espn#Little To Big Leagues#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Cooperstown
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

John Fogerty Recalls Performing ‘Proud Mary’ On-Stage with ‘The Dude’ Jeff Bridges 10 Years Ago Today

Taking a stroll down memory lane! Music icon John Fogerty took to his Twitter account to recall performing Proud Mary on stage with The Dude, Jeff Bridges, in 2011. “Remember when The Dude had Creedence tapes in his car?” John Fogerty asked in a special tweet. The singer and songwriter also reveals that as a fan he thought it was cool to hear the mention of his songs. “And today in 2011 we got to perform “Proud Mary” together!”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool': Behind Barbara Mandrell's Classic Hit & Signature Song

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Yer Blues’: The Story Behind The Song

“While we were recording The White Album, we ended up being more of a band again,” Ringo Starr would reflect, “and that’s what I always love. I love being in a band.” Increasingly over the previous few albums, The Beatles’ recordings had been crafted, layer upon layer of sound painstakingly assembled, rather than performed live in the studio as their earliest records had been. But for The White Album, they consciously set out to return to playing the songs as a band, getting closer and closer musically – and, in the case of John Lennon’s “Yer Blues,” physically.
Musicwdrv.com

Behind The Song: Don Henley "The Boys Of Summer"

“The Boys Of Summer” by Don Henley is one of the quintessential end of summer songs, and it has a surprising history. With music written by Mike Campbell and intended for Tom Petty to sing, it ended up being the lead single on Henley’s 1984 solo album, Building The Perfect Beast, and it draws its title from both a Dylan Thomas poem and a book about baseball. Dive into the lyrics and history of this song about the girl who got away at summer’s end – and that Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac – in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
MLBfangraphs.com

FanGraphs Audio: Len Kasper and Lenny DiNardo Talk Music

On this week’s show, a pair of Lens talk about the intersection of music and baseball. Plus, an extended conversation about Joey Votto. At the top of the program, David Laurila welcomes Len Kasper and Lenny DiNardo for a conversation that is a bit more about tunes than baseball. Lenny shares what it was like to face the Yankees in his major league debut back in 2004, and how baseball science has changed since then. Meanwhile, Len shares his pick for the best rock album ever and what it was like to sing in front of the Wrigley faithful. The trio also go deep on their favorite musically-inclined current and former players. [2:32]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Negro Leaguers honored by hip-hop artist, Round Rock Express

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin rapper is using hip-hop culture to help honor Negro League legends. Kydd Jones is partnering with the Round Rock Express to pay homage to the Austin Black Senators. The Texas Negro League's baseball club played mostly during the 20s and 30s. The roster included Cooperstown greats like Smokey Joe Williams, Satchel Paige and Austin local Willie Wells.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “At The End of The Bar” By Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny

On August 5, Chris Young released his highly-anticipated third studio album, Famous Friends—his most collaborative album to date. The breakthrough country star dropped the title track as a single in November 2020 and it continued to gain momentum well into the new year. The duet with Kane Brown took home CMT’s Collaborative Video of the Year award in June. By July, “Famous Friends” became Young’s 12th career No. 1.
NFLphillytrib.com

Bo Jackson left a legacy - and a void

In the clubhouse at Anaheim Stadium that July night, Dave Stewart needed to ice his arm. But he made sure to situate himself in front of a TV. It was 1989. Stewart was the American League starter in the All-Star Game. It would be another two decades before another Black pitcher would start the game, but for the moment, baseball was a game loaded with Black stars: Kirby Puckett, Harold Baines, Jeffrey Leonard, Ozzie Smith, Tony Gwynn, Andre Dawson, Vince Coleman, Eric Davis and others still.
San Francisco Chronicle

Baseball's next Field of Dreams venue should be Rickwood Field - Willie Mays' first pro park

Rickwood Field was the ballpark of Willie Mays’ dreams. Start with Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth among those who played there, continue on with Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson, then turn to Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams. If Major League Baseball wants to perpetuate its fascination with the game’s romantic ideal — so beautifully unveiled with the Field of Dreams game two weeks ago — it should seriously consider Alabama as its next stop.

Comments / 2

Community Policy