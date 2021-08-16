Decomposed Body Of Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Found Near Public Toilet
The decomposed body of a newborn baby was found dumped Saturday in some bushes near a public toilet in the northern Indian state of Punjab. A passer-by had spotted the naked body of the newborn in the bushes outside the toilet near Lakkar Bridge in the city of Ludhiana on Saturday morning, The Hindustan Times reported. The unidentified man immediately informed the police, following which the dead body of the newborn was retrieved from the bushes.www.ibtimes.com
