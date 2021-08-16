Decomposed Body Of Newborn Baby With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Found Near Public Toilet

A 28-year-old man in India died Wednesday after being bitten by a snake while he was playing with the reptile by wrapping it around his neck. The incident took place in the state of Maharashtra. The police said the victim, identified as Mohammad Shaikh, caught hold of the snake in the city of Thane. Shaikh then wrapped the snake around his neck, and carried it to a marketplace, while playing with it. This was when the reptile bit Shaikh three times, a police official said, NDTV reported, citing Press Trust of India.