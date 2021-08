Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy leagues this season, and for good reason. The 25-year-old running back was a top-three performer at the position in 2018 and 2019 and likely would have reached those heights in 2020 had he not been limited to three games after suffering a high-ankle sprain and dealing with shoulder and thigh injuries. Since entering the league in 2017, McCaffrey has averaged 1,825 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns per 16 games which, when added to his 100 receptions per 16 games, produces nearly 23 fantasy points per contest, nearly 14 more fantasy points than an average running back.