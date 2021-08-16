Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Chattanooga

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Sunday.

It happened near the Chatt Inn.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim.

Police say he suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

