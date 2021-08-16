Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 6 p.m. Sunday.
It happened near the Chatt Inn.
Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim.
Police say he suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital.
This incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
