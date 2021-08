The clinging! The wailing! The teary-eyed pleas of desperation! Saying goodbye to our kids can be some of the most tension-filled moments on the parenting journey. It’s anxiety-provoking and heartbreaking all at the same time. We get it! When we see separation anxiety in our children, we may worry and think something is wrong. But, child specialists and pediatricians agree: most of the time, separation anxiety in young kids is not only normal but a sign of a secure and healthy attachment.