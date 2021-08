As someone who has been building the venture capital industry in Latin America since 1999, what is happening right now in the region feels very rewarding. The resilience shown during the pandemic is finally paying off, as the astounding funding numbers of the first half of 2021 begin to come out: LAVCA shows that companies raised approximately $6.2 billion in VC investments in the first half of the year, a 51 percent increase over the total invested in 2020. Compared to the last half-year, the increase was 138 percent. The need for more local VC funds providing a continuum of financing rounds is clear, but are these funds finding it hard to attract sizable investment?