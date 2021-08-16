Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Governor Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign

Chattanooga, TN – Governor Bill Lee announced the statement on Twitter. The statement said:

“Governor Bill Lee is an outsider who led the Great State of Tennessee through difficult times, without compromising his Conservative Values. Tennesseans enjoy more freedom than ever before.

He fully supports Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, the Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets.

Re-electing Bill Lee means putting America first. Bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”