Tennessee State

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Governor Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign

By Emma Mason
Posted by 
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ySNP_0bSyJB3o00

Chattanooga, TN – Governor Bill Lee announced the statement on Twitter. The statement said:

“Governor Bill Lee is an outsider who led the Great State of Tennessee through difficult times, without compromising his Conservative Values. Tennesseans enjoy more freedom than ever before.

He fully supports Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, the Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets.

Re-electing Bill Lee means putting America first. Bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN.

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

