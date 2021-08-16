Tesla Stock Slides as U.S. Agency Opens Formal Autopilot Safety Probe
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report hares traded lower Monday after the clean-energy carmaker said U.S. authorities had opened a formal probe into its autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has identified 31 Tesla accidents over the past three-and-a-half years, including four in 2021, that were connected to the use of Tesla's 'Autopilot' system. The agency will look at system imbedded in around 765,000 Tesla Model X, Model Y, Model S and Model 3 sedans made between 2014 and 2021.www.thestreet.com
Comments / 0