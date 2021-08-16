Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Frosted Flakes: Leaping Fish Fillets, Little League World Series, and an Unlikely No-Hitter

By ranchbabe
Corn Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that time of year again. Lock your cars and your houses or you will be given zucchini. I remained steadfast this year and only planted two zuke plants. That is about 1.9 too many. The pile of zucchini on my kitchen counter has grown to be big enough to be a problem. I mostly use zucchini for making quick breads, muffins or bars. I tried making homemade zucchini wine once.

www.cornnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Fish#Nebraska Little League#Astros#Triple A#Nebraska Volleyball#Nu#Huskers#Mets#Phillies#Braves#Byu#Nil#Built Brands#Notre Dame#Tko#The Way Back Machine#Ap#Skinny House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy