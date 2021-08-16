Frosted Flakes: Leaping Fish Fillets, Little League World Series, and an Unlikely No-Hitter

It is that time of year again. Lock your cars and your houses or you will be given zucchini. I remained steadfast this year and only planted two zuke plants. That is about 1.9 too many. The pile of zucchini on my kitchen counter has grown to be big enough to be a problem. I mostly use zucchini for making quick breads, muffins or bars. I tried making homemade zucchini wine once.