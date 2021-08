Does Ohio State head coach Ryan Day know who is starting quarterback is? Probably. And it looks like I just misspelled definitely. He has to know. But he’s not telling the media. And can you blame him? Hey, if a media guy isn’t blaming him, why should you? He’s doing what any smart football coach would do. Push the competition as long as you can. Don’t let anyone get comfortable. Focus on development; not who is going to take the first snap against Minnesota on Sept. 2.