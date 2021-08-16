Cancel
Mental Health

Mental health clinics angle for a spot in Biden budget bill

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An innovative program to help people with mental health and substance abuse problems is being primed for a major expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens struggles with drug use, depression and anxiety for many Americans. Community behavioral health clinics offer 24/7 services to catch people falling into crisis and pull them back. One tactic involves deploying peer […]

