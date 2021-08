Had to have been told exactly where the car was and where to bring it. And who could have possibly known where it was other than Avis? My guess is that there was some screw up when he rented it where it did not log into their system that the car had been properly rented. They likely did some kind of lot count and expected the car to still be on their lot. When it wasn't, they assumed it was stolen, tracked it down and had it towed.