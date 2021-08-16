Just Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofAMCR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 166,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,934. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.