Synlab partners with IATA for Covid Travel Pass tests
European medical diagnostic service provider Synlab is partnering with IATA (International Air Transport Association) to incorporate its network of Covid-19 testing labs into IATA’s Travel Pass. Through the international laboratory network, travelers will have access to up to 450 testing labs and more than 1,600 sample collection points across 36 countries. The move follows a recent successful passenger testing pilot in Colombia.www.passengerterminaltoday.com
