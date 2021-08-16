Some teams benefit from getting national coverage of their games

“I think we’re overlooking the rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smith out of Tennessee, who Kansas City drafted, along with Creed Humphrey in the second round at offensive center,” Riddick said on ESPN’s Get Up. “This guy has been blowing the doors off of people in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offensive line is going to be a strength for them and this young man is gonna help lead the way. And the fact that their offensive line is going to be maybe one of the strengths, if not the strength as a unit on this entire football team, you tell me what that means for the rest of the AFC and the rest of the NFL. Patrick Mahomes has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL It’s a wrap, is what it is.”