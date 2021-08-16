Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Weather Blog - September Forecast, Tropical Storm Fred Intensifies, & This Week's Outlook

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was rather fascinating with the 1" to 8" rainfall event we had. Yes, the KC metro area had a few spots with only 1" of rain, while others had around 8" of rain. This week is starting out nice, and it will end with a good chance of thunderstorms. We will take a look and go in-depth on our newscasts on KSHB-41 News. And, we will share with you our LRC Model from Weather2020.com and show the outlook for September.

