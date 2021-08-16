Cancel
India homers as Reds beat Phillies 7-4

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Sunday. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth.”He sets the tone,” Cincinnati manager David Bell said.

