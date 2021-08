The lucky owner of a lottery ticket worth £11,165,532 million has yet to claim their prize.Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, is hunting for the winner of a draw that took place on 14 August.Another smaller, albeit still substantial prize of £1,000,000 is also still unclaimed from a UK Millionaire Maker draw on 13 August.The mystery winner of the £11 million prize bought their ticket in a shop, while the Millionaire Maker draw was won by an online player.Camelot is urging everyone who took part in either draw to check their tickets as they could be sitting on a...