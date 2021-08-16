KRQE Newsfeed: Family history, Police shooting, Thunderstorms, Stadium vote, Balloon Fiesta volunteers

[1] Father of middle school murder suspect has history of shooting near a school – Police say the father of the Washington Middle School shooting suspect was involved in a fight-turned shooting outside another Albuquerque school in 2018. On Friday, police arrested 13-year-old Juan Saucedo at Washington Middle School accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove. Juan’s father, Juan Saucedo Sr, reportedly told police Juan Jr. took his gun from home. In April of 2018, KRQE News 13 reported a feud turned into a shooting between Juan Saucedo Sr. and another man in the pickup line of Highland High School. Given the father’s history, detectives are looking at every factor that may have contributed to the August 13 shooting.