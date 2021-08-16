50 popular songs in the public domain

Dumb Ways to Die was launched in 2012 by Melbourne Metro to promote rail safety. The campaign started initially as a video marketing campaign, but it got lost in a sea of such videos and did not resonate well with the public. McCann, the agency hired by the Metro Corporation decided that it was important to grab the attention differently. They came up with a song highlighting some of the Dumbest Ways to Die. The video featured some examples such as getting on the train track while the train is approaching, setting fire on your head, and eating expired medicines. The song was very catchy and got stuck in the mind of most people including me as I hummed its tune for days. To understand its craze, just read the headline from the Sunshine Coast Daily, The Gangnam Style of train safety campaigns. We will unravel the path in which a public safety announcement (PSA) of the ‘Dumb Ways to Die’ campaign became a popular video game.