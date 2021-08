Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling on I-80/94 near the 10 mile-marker, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield of The Indiana State Police. The caller reported that he was being held against his will in a vehicle that had been taken for a test drive by the suspect. The suspect was reported to be driving at a high rate of speed and refused to pull over to let the victim get out of the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2009 Kia Borrego, had been taken for a test drive with the salesperson from a dealership, Bosco Family Motors, which is in Hobart, IN.