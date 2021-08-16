The next Apple Watch: New design with ‘updated screen tech’ on the way

Soon after turning out iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3 to iPhone and iPad, Apple has turned out iOS 13.3’s third form of designer beta to the individuals who have settled on the program. This comes notwithstanding iPadOS 13.3, macOS 10.15.2, tvOS 13.3 and watchOS 6.1.1. The most recent forms can be gotten from the Apple Developer Center site or as an over-the-air update for the picked iDevices. In the event that you have settled on the open beta program. You may need to hang tight for a couple of more hours. Most likely for one more day before you get a similar form on the qualified gadgets.