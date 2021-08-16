Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Office of Medical Cannabis to Host Patient Sign Up Event August 25 in Morgantown

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 25 at the West Virginia University School of Public Health facility, located inside the Mountaineer Mall at 5000 Greenbag Road, in Morgantown.

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

  • Completed patient certification form (completed by registered physician)
  • Unexpired driver’s license, state ID, or passport
  • Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a current utility bill
  • $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

  • At least one piece of medical documentation that lists their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
  • Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

To date, OMC has received 2,907 patient applications for medical cannabis. Patients who register early or have already registered will have the term of their patient card extended to the following:

  • Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)
  • Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

The Morgantown event is OMC’s second patient sign up event. The first took place July 26 in Charleston. The goal of these events is to provide in person assistance to those who are having difficulty registering as a patient.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

In addition to the Morgantown event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.

