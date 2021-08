It is both amazing and distressing to see how the controversy over wind turbines and perceived harm to neighbors continues to escalate. Now, per the article in the August 6 Enterprise, our state representative is filing a bill to provide compensation to “victims.” He is supported by self-proclaimed and credential-free “experts” offering “proof” of harm by the stunningly unscientific method of gathering testimonials from aggrieved neighbors. No one, it seems, is acknowledging the literally millions of people who live near wind turbines and do not notice, nor the literally tens of millions of people who die from lung disease yearly due to fossil fuel burning.