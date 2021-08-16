Cancel
Packer And Durham are discussing new FB alliance.

By 1969hoo
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Sounds like it would be only a FB scheduling alliance with an extra game among these alliance schools to enhance TV ratings and revenues. It is not about creating a super conference with all ACC, BIG, and PAC 12 teams combining into one for all sports . No one knows the details, because there is no agreement, Sounds like all schools would drop a 'cupcake' game and play a real FB team instead. They also said that in addition the ACC may add a 9th conference FB game to enhance TV ratings and the inventory of good games. This game would be in addition to the new alliance game. That would leave two other games to continue certain OOC traditional rivals like Clemson vs South Carolina and GA and GT and one cupcake game.

