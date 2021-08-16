Bluefield College Theatre to Hold Auditions for Community Members

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bluefield College Theatre Department will hold auditions for the first two shows of their fall season—the hilarious mystery spoof The 39 Steps and Thornton Wilder’s American stage classic Our Town—on August 18 and 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Harman Chapel Auditorium.

Auditions are open to members of the local community as well as to students and faculty of Bluefield College. There is no preparation required; those participating in auditions will be asked to read scenes from the plays.

The 39 Steps is based on the Alfred Hitchcock film. The play, adapted from the novel by John Buchan and the Hitchcock film by playwright Patrick Barlow, tells the entire sweeping story of international intrigue and murder, set in London and on the moors of Scotland with only four actors playing multiple roles. The result is a hilarious tribute to stage and film thrillers. The play will open September 23 and run through September 26.

Our Town is Thornton Wilder’s touching tribute to life in small town America. The play tells the story of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, and the many people who make up the town. Chief among these inhabitants are George Gibbs and Emily Webb who we see live a whole life over the course of three acts: school children, young lovers, and finally a married couple. Our Town is about living in the moment and experiencing life as we live it—a message very appropriate for the world we live in today. Our Town is presented as part of Bluefield College’s 2021 Homecoming celebration. The play will open October 21 and run through October 23.

Auditions for both plays are open to the community. For more information, contact Charles Reese at creese@bluefield.edu.