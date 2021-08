There is a collection of information that the library offers that may not be widely known to the public, but we add to this collection continually. From the library website www.owenlib.org under the heading: “Helpful Reference Sites”, you will find links to databases that are full of information on a wide variety of subjects: from auto repair to small engine repair, a resource for preparing resumes with interview tips, a link to a resource for finding homes for sale or rent in our area that even allows you to take a tour of the house, a wealth of information for students and for teachers, and it can all be accessed from your own home or wherever you have an internet connection.