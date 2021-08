The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be remembered as one of the most extraordinary Olympic Games of all time. In what will go down in history as “the Pandemic Games,” the world’s greatest athletes battled it out on center stage – but to no crowd support or rapturous applause. Held in Japan, under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Olympians faced empty stadiums, toned-down medal ceremonies, and a long list of pandemic-related rules and restrictions. It was just as much a mental test as it was a competition of physical ability.