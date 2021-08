The two quickest production cars in the world, which happen to be electric - the Tesla Model S Plaid and Rimac Nevera - recently met at the Famoso Dragstrip in California. DragTimes had a rare opportunity to conduct three drag races between the two and each of them was easily won by the Nevera. No surprise here, as the Croatian supercar's 1/4 mile record is 8.582 seconds, while Tesla does about 9.247 seconds. The 0.9 second difference translated to a significant gap on the track.