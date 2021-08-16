Stratus Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
