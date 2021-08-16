Cancel
Stratus Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. The real estate company posted revenue of $11.6 million...

