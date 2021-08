I don’t think Shaw wants to compete and something tells me he wants to be worshipped and he knows that won’t happen at Clemson. Based off talent and size and the film I watched he would fit in at Clemson and could help us assuming his work ethic and attitude was right. Still hate it because everything I hear is he is tarheel bound and with his talent and potential it makes no sense to me why he would choose UNC, but he is free to make his own choices and I certainly will respect him for that weather I agree with him or not. Don’t worry Clemson nation we will be just fine without Mr. Shaw.