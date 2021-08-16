Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Without federal aid, towns worry about mail-in ballot costs

By Associated Press
wfuv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A year after receiving a huge influx of federal aid for the mailing of absentee ballot applications, town clerks across Connecticut are facing the prospect of not having enough money to do the same for Nov. 2 local elections. They tell the Connecticut Post that local budgets were set months ago and there may not be additional money for printing, postage and office workers. Absentee ballots are supposed to be ready for the public by Oct. 1. The secretary of state's office says a provision in the state budget allows people to continue to cite pandemic-related concerns to request using voting by mail or drop-off ballots this year.

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#Ap#The Connecticut Post#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Politicsthecentersquare.com

South Carolina towns, small cities call on McMaster to sign off on federal aid

(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s 254 municipalities with populations under 50,000 were allocated $435 million collectively when the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was adopted in March. Towns and small cities across the state have seen little of that allocation manifest as actual money in their coffers, however, because...
Paso Robles, CAkprl.com

Recall Ballot Mailed Out 8.20.2021

Did you receive your ballot for the recall election?. Thousands of them mailed out in the north county. Republican leader Randall Jordan says there are two issues on that recall ballot. First, do you want to recall (replace) the governor. 2nd, who would you select out of the list of candidates on the ballot.
Politicsctexaminer.com

Federal Aid Arrives as Shoreline Towns Report Budget Surpluses

Despite fears that the COVID-19 pandemic would leave towns scrambling to cover costs, Old Saybrook and East Lyme are each ending the 2020-21 fiscal year with more than $1 million of budget surplus. Old Saybrook finance director Lee Ann Palladino said at a Board of Selectmen meeting on Wednesday that...
San Bernardino County, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Registrar mails ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election

The San Bernardino County registrar of voters started sending out mail ballots this week for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was elected in 2018 with 61.9% of the vote. The ballot contains two questions. The first asks, “Should the governor be recalled from office?” The second lists 46 potential replacements. If more than half the voters vote yes to the first question, the top vote-getter in the second question becomes governor. The winner is not required to garner more than 50% of the vote.
Arizona StateKGUN 9

Arizona initiative would require ID with mail ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — Conservative groups and Republican lawmakers say they will ask Arizona voters to approve a voter-identification requirement for mail-in ballots. The initiative proposed Tuesday could create a significant new voting requirement in a crucial battleground state. The measure is the latest GOP effort to impose new voting restrictions...
Sacramento, CAeastcountytoday.net

Ballots Mailed, Democrats Cancel Only Wildfire Oversight Hearing

SACRAMENTO – Today, Democrats in Sacramento indefinitely postponed the only scheduled legislative hearing designed to provide oversight over the state’s mismanagement of wildfire prevention. The hearing had been called following the release of a bombshell report exposing how Gavin Newsom’s misled the public about his wildfire prevention efforts and cut...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

VALLEY BRIEFS: Voters should expect mail-in ballots soon

Imperial County’s registered voters have begun receiving their vote-by-mail ballots for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election. The Imperial County Registrar of Voters said in a press release that registered voters who have not received their ballots yet should expect to receive them soon. They can track the mailing of their ballot with Where’s My Ballot at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More voters turning to mail to cast ballots

June’s primary saw continued growth in voting by mail. November will offer more options. Close to three in 10 people who voted in the June primary used mail-in ballots, the most for any nonpresidential primary in New Jersey, according to data from the state Division of Elections. The 2020 June...
Presidential ElectionNewsTimes

Town clerks mull mass mailings of absentee ballot applications

A year after a huge influx of federal relief money paid for the mailing of absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Connecticut, town clerks throughout the state have been reminded they can again send out mass ballot applications for the upcoming municipal elections. Some Republicans opposed the mass...
Presidential ElectionNPR

Map: See Which States Have Restricted Voter Access, And Which States Have Expanded It

Take a glance at the checkered map above, and it's clear that many states have moved in opposite directions in enacting new voting measures this year. Those changes — which come after the pandemic upended election administration in 2020, a year that witnessed record turnout — have fallen mostly along partisan lines, with Republican-led states like Arizona passing new restrictive voting laws, while Democratic states such as Illinois have increased voters' ballot access.
Lincoln, RIValley Breeze

Mail ballots cause confusion, but signatures required

LINCOLN – With less than a month remaining until election day, mail ballot applications have been sent out to Lincoln residents, confusing some voters on whether pandemic rules still apply. During the last election of November 2020, certain requirements for absentee or mail-in ballots were suspended, including the requirement for...
U.S. Politicsledgertranscript.com

Federal broadband internet funds give hope to towns without municipal bonds

Incoming federal funds are a ray of hope for towns that remain shut out of achieving broadband internet for every residence. Towns like Hancock and Francestown might finally be able to secure high speed internet for their underserved residents through newly available monies from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the American Rescue Plan Act, and anticipated funds via the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy