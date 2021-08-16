Cancel
Financial Reports

Just Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Just Energy Group Inc. (JENGQ) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $224.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $4.58. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $4.84 per share.

