Tim Tebow is “thankful.” He is also “grateful.”. And why wouldn’t he be? The free-agent professional football player who has repeatedly underwhelmed in the NFL was still given a second (and third and fourth) chance to try to play in a league that has refused to extend the same kind of invitation to fellow free-agent Colin Kaepernick, who has been all but blacklisted for the violation of kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.