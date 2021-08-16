Cancel
Seattle, WA

Police investigating homicide after man found dead at Gas Works Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a death at Gas Works Park as a homicide.

According to SPD Det. Patrick Michaud, at 4:30 a.m. Monday, gunshots were reported to have been fired near the park, and the body of a man was discovered next to a ballot drop box by a parkgoer shortly after.

The person who found the body called police and directed them to the scene. Officers said the man appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are at the park collecting evidence.

Michaud said there is not much surveillance footage available in the area.

Anyone who was in the park around 4:30 a.m. Monday and happened to hear or see something suspicious is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

