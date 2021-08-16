Police investigating homicide after man found dead at Gas Works Park

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating a death at Gas Works Park as a homicide.

According to SPD Det. Patrick Michaud, at 4:30 a.m. Monday, gunshots were reported to have been fired near the park, and the body of a man was discovered next to a ballot drop box by a parkgoer shortly after.

The person who found the body called police and directed them to the scene. Officers said the man appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are at the park collecting evidence.

Michaud said there is not much surveillance footage available in the area.

Anyone who was in the park around 4:30 a.m. Monday and happened to hear or see something suspicious is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

