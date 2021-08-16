Daily Weather Forecast For Scranton
SCRANTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
