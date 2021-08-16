Lynchburg Weather Forecast
LYNCHBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
