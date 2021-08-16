Daily Weather Forecast For Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 77 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.