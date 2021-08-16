Daily Weather Forecast For Albany

ALBANY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 75 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.