Daily Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



