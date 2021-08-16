Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls

Posted by 
Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bSy2qEd00

  • Monday, August 16

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls, ID
103
Followers
177
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy