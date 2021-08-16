4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



