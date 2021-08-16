4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
